Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

