Axe Market Cap Reaches $106,625.20 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $106,625.20 and $57,571.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00384115 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

