Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0448

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $505,749.04 and $78,802.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.94 or 0.07968473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.69 or 1.00972987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

