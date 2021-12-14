Baanx (BXX) Price Hits $0.14

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Baanx has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $195,396.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baanx has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One Baanx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baanx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00201129 BTC.

Baanx Profile

Baanx is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 22,057,788 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Baanx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baanx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.