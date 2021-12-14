BAB (BABB) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BAB to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.67 BAB Competitors $1.53 billion $103.72 million 13.57

BAB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 60.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BAB and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 843 4498 5241 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 20.48%. Given BAB’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.60% -36.87% 1.39%

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s peers have a beta of -8.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAB beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

