Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Issues Earnings Results

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 281,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,486. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 18.23 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

