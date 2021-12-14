Baldrige Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.72.

AAPL stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

