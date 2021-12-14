Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 9,093 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 302.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 85,955 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 376.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $704.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

