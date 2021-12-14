Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $125,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

