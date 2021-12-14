Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $50,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

