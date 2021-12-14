Ballentine Partners LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.