Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $966.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,017.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.18. The stock has a market cap of $970.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.76, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.