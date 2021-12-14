Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,501 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $174,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.