Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 45,126 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

