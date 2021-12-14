Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 704,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $158.33. The firm has a market cap of $381.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

