Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,371 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

