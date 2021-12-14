Barclays Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €64.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of WRDLY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. 179,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,460. Worldline has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

