Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.17% of Barnes Group worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,975,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after buying an additional 72,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

