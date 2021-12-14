Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.21% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $150,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

