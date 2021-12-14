Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Belden posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 128.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter valued at $28,875,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Belden by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,245. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

