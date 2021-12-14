BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

Shares of BLU stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.78. 268,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.83. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$12.59. The company has a market cap of C$844.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

