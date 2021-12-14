BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

BELLUS Health stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 268,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,577. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.59. The firm has a market cap of C$844.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.83.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

