BENQI (QI) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and $24.05 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.94 or 0.07968473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.69 or 1.00972987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

