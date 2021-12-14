Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €69.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €69.00 ($77.53) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.21 ($72.15).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €50.28 ($56.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($68.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

