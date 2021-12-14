Bezant Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $55.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00198550 BTC.

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

