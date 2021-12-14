Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.00

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 289055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.