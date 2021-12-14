Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 1,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,391.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,441.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,428.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

