BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Cap of $4.72 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $348,765.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,056.57 or 0.99529808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.11 or 0.00803967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

