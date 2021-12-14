bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $556,899.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.