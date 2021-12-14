Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.84 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $42.53 or 0.00089947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $744.79 million and $32.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00317612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00126756 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003039 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.