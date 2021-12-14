BitcoinZ Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $349,186.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00312726 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00087099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00123984 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,658,121,132 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

