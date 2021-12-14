BitDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $99.67 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $99.67 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.94 or 0.07968473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.69 or 1.00972987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

