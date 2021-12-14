BitMax Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 12,534,397,643.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125,357,039.76 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9,196,949,726.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,812,497.29 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12,554,911,327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,224,205,388.81 or 0.00632364 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18,086,073,345.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567,215,759.72 or 0.00161265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21,948,897,538.2% against the dollar and now trades at $855,996,887.97 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 8,688,343,494% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,401,270.05 or 0.00024565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14,963,279,000.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,570,828,935.94 or 0.01583843 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded 20,512,736,220.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427,776,755.29 or 0.00121621 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18,876,019,741.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,407,487.20 or 0.00031959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23,419,240,519.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,205,135,659.16 or 0.01764182 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.