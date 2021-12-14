BitTorrent Market Cap Tops $392.70 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 14,007.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $392.70 billion and $139.83 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 9,930.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 441.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.35 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6,517.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00002711 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5,461.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 47,900.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00002183 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4,696.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00000092 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13,893.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 609.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

