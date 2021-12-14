Bitzeny 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $235,792.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 347,754,592.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $3,230.03 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 212,280,845.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $244.24 billion and $235,792.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17,614,013,551.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,357,342.03 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14,817,006,911.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,390,019,282.75 or 0.06081397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18,882,764,985.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139,264,518.53 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10,894,988,187.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,875,058.42 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15,081,639,549.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,542,919.03 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 22,877,770,080.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,316,967.70 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 25,006,333,809.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,428,170.90 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12,893,766,229.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134,980,010.97 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20,786,188,560.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077,714.01 or 0.00001159 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10,529,915,265.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,630,799.25 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.