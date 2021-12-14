Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

