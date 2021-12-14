Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.66. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

