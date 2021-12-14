Blakecoin Price Tops $1,921.99 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 529,804,876.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. Blakecoin has a market cap of $55.79 billion and approximately $31,185.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1,921.99 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 481,077,991.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13,728,729,810.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512,289,290,288.94 or 10,815,728.81455850 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 757,805,306.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351,728,705,665.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17,614,013,551.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,357,342.03 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14,817,006,911.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,390,019,282.75 or 0.06081397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13,144,239,673.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,475,966,828.07 or 0.01272562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16,016,005,290.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,603,463,407.88 or 0.08416562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13,571,824,381.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,976,568,949.65 or 0.04826609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15,299,630,886.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,448,202,898.94 or 0.06382249 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 21,781,262,488.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,842,578,187.64 or 0.02229724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2,921,549,028.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12,343,563,402.80 or 0.03509399 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.