Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 124157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.49 million and a PE ratio of -45.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.90.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

