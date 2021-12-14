BLOCKv Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $25.61 million and $38,235.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00201389 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

