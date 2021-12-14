Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Up 221.3% in November

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,901,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,900,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,221,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

