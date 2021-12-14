Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Down 82.8% in November

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the November 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKEPP stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.