Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -35.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BRG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 274,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $363.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

