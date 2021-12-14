Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 176.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.39. 694,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,300. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.