Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,515 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Boot Barn worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.15.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

