Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Capitalization Hits $100.97 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $100.97 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

