Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Cap of $91.83 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003104 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.83 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

