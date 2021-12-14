Brightworth Buys 712 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brightworth lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 297.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

