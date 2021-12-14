British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.35).

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.73) to GBX 630 ($8.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.17) to GBX 650 ($8.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.45), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($185,100.78). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,837.64).

BLND opened at GBX 512.07 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 507.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 511.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land has a one year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.61) and a one year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. British Land’s payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

