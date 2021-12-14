Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $646.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $614.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $412.99 and a 12-month high of $644.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

